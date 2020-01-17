Birkirkara, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GMBL) (or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, is pleased to announce the release of the latest version of VIE.gg (https://vie.gg) the Company's esports wagering platform.

UPGRADE DELIVERS LATEST FEATURES AND FULL DEVICE ACCESSABILITY

This latest upgrade delivers notable new features, including additional betting options such as Fixed Odds, Pari-mutuel, Fantasy and Pool Betting to complement our main P2P option.

Furthermore, the upgrade delivers significant content enhancements, including real-time streaming and event coverage. Finally, the upgrades now make VIE.gg (https://vie.gg) fully compatible with all major desktop, mobile and tablet devices, as well as, their respective operating systems.

Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group, stated "This is another major milestone for our Company. This is our strongest release ever, with every new feature esports gambling enthusiasts could wish for in a platform. Combined with our unsurpassed transparency as a result of our status as a fully reporting public company, we believe VIE.gg is strongly positioned for success in 2020."

In delivering this upgrade, Esports Entertainment Group partnered with Askott Entertainment, a Vancouver based software development company that has been building award-winning online betting and daily fantasy software since 2013.

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Company maintains offices in Malta and Warsaw, Poland. Esports Entertainment common stock is listed on the OTCQB under the symbol GMBL. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com



