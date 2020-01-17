IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, todayannounced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the first quarter of 2020, in the amount of $0.17 per share. The cash dividend is payable on February 14, 2020 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2020.

The Markit Group Holdings Limited Employee Benefit Trust, has, subject to certain limited exceptions, waived its right to receive dividends with respect to common shares it holds and, as a result, it will not participate in the dividend payable on February 14, 2020.

