The global rigid plastic food trays market is poised to grow by USD 2.18 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005181/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global rigid plastic food trays market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 118-page research report with TOC on "Rigid Plastic Food Trays Market Analysis Report by Material (PET, Polypropylene, and Other materials), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-rigid-plastic-food-trays-market-industry-analysis

The global rise in online food delivery applications and growth in product innovation are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The global food delivery and the takeaway market is growing rapidly with the rise in urbanization and busy work schedules. Moreover, rise in new online platforms, presence of highly efficient and good quality food delivery services, and special offers given by the food delivery operators are attracting more customers to place online orders. This is driving the demand for rigid plastic food trays, which are used for packaging and delivering different kinds of food items. Thus, the global rise in online food delivery applications is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Rigid Plastic Food Trays Market Companies:

Anchor Packaging

Anchor Packaging is headquartered in the US and offers various disposable products such as foil, film, clamshell, containers, combo packs, hinged, lids, sample kits, wedge, and wrap. The company also offers PETE/RPET and polypropylene trays.

Bemis

Bemis is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: U.S. Packaging Segment, Latin America Packaging Segment, and Rest of World Packaging Segment. The company also provides rigid packaging trays for the food industry.

Berry Global

Berry Global is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene, and Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The company also offers a wide range of open top and closed top trays in various sizes, designs, and shapes.

Dart Container

Dart Container is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Foodservice and Consumer. The company offers various types of rigid plastic trays for food packaging and serving purpose.

Genpak

Genpak is headquartered in the US and offers products through the Disposables business segment. The company offers various types of rigid plastic trays for food packaging and delivery services.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rigid Plastic Food Trays Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

PET

Polypropylene

Other materials

Rigid Plastic Food Trays Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005181/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com