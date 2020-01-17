The global small signal transistor market is expected to post a CAGR of 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing adoption of IoT across industries such as industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, communication, and others has increased the demand for connected devices. These devices require different types of transistors including small signal ultra-low power (ULP) transistors. These transistors consume less power and increase efficiency in terms of performance and battery life, which is crucial for mobile computing devices such as notebooks, ultra-portables, and wearables. Moreover, IoT technology requires ultra-low leakage and small packaging, which increases the use of small signal transistors in connected devices. Therefore, the increasing demand for IoT is expected to fuel the growth of the global small signal transistor market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the implementation of automation in industries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Small Signal Transistor Market: Implementation of Automation in Industries

Manufacturing firms are increasingly adopting automation to improve efficiency in terms of productivity, cost of operations, quality of the product, and safety. Several firms are also adopting collaborative robots that assist humans during the work process. The growing adoption of automation among industries is increasing the demand for UPS, PS, and IMDs. The high temperature and voltage withstanding capabilities of small signal transistors have increased their use in such devices. Therefore, the rising adoption of automation in industries is expected to positively impact the growth of the global small signal transistor market during the forecast period.

"Rising demand for FinFET technology and the increasing demand for enhanced communication network will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Small Signal Transistor Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global small signal transistor marketbyapplication (industrial applications, automotive applications, communication, consumer electronics, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the strong presence of many consumer electronics manufacturers, display manufacturers, and automobile manufacturers in this region.

