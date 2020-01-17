The global myocardial infarction (MI) therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 1.99 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The availability of favorable reimbursement schemes and expected approval of stem cell therapies for MI are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Government agencies and private insurers around the globe are focusing on improving the cardiovascular health of the population by providing favorable reimbursement schemes and policies. Reimbursement programs offer full-time coverage for cardiovascular diseases, including myocardial infarction (MI) and drug therapies. For instance, CMS covers medical services for MI therapeutics through its Medicare program. It also includes Hospital Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) program that provides incentive payments to acute-care hospitals for quality care of Medicare beneficiaries. Thus, the availability of such reimbursement schemes for MI therapeutics is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Market Companies:

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under the Biopharmaceuticals segment. The company offers BRILINTA, CRESTOR, and TENORMIN. CRESTOR and TENORMIN reduce the risk of MI, whereas, BRILINTA reduces the rate of cardiovascular deaths, MI, and stroke.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health. The company offers XARELTO and Aspirin Cardio. XARELTO reduces the risk of stroke and systemic embolism and Aspirin Cardio reduces the risk of MI.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is headquartered in the US and operates under the BioPharmaceuticals business segment. The company offers ELIQUIS, COUMADIN, and PRAVACHOL. ELIQUIS minimizes the risk of stroke and systemic embolism, whereas, COUMADIN minimizes the risk of death, recurrent MI, and thromboembolic events.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Human pharmaceutical products and Animal health products. The company offers Effient, which is indicated for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Innovative Health and Essential Health. The company offers ELIQUIS, which is indicated to minimize the incidence of systemic embolism and stroke in patients with MI.

Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Antithrombotics

Vasodilators

Thrombolytics

Others

Myocardial Infarction (MI) Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

