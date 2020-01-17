ABB and Porsche team up to drive forward e-mobility

Group release | Zurich, Switzerland | 2020-01-17

ABB, an industrial technology leader, and the automobile manufacturer Porsche are proudly announcing a new and exclusive partnership to jointly promote e-mobility. As part of a multi-level agreement, ABB is becoming an official partner of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, with immediate effect. Porsche Motorsport is in its inaugural year of racing in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, while ABB is in its third year as title partner of the first all-electric global race series.

The announcement is being made on the eve of race 3 of season six of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Santiago, Chile, in the presence of ABB Chairman and Chief Executive Office Peter Voser, as well as Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board, Research and Development of Porsche AG, and Fritz Enzinger, Vice President Porsche Motorsport. Voser, Steiner and Enzinger will be officially unveiling the updated Porsche race car design, with a prominent ABB logo on its front nose and rear, later today.

"We are delighted that ABB as the world's technology and market leader for electric fast chargers is now one of our top-tier partners and will further work with us on potential opportunities to support our customers' growing demand for e-mobility," said Michael Steiner. "That underlines Porsche's Mission E strategy, which includes an investment of 6 billion euro in the field of e-mobility by 2022."

"The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is more than a race - it is our test-bed for innovative electromobility technologies, which can contribute to lowering our carbon footprint and contribute to a better world in the future," said Voser. "And who better to partner with than Porsche - an iconic premium brand in the automotive industry. Together, we will drive progress in electromobility."

ABB and Porsche have already entered into an agreement to install fast chargers at Porsche Centers and public facilities across Japan. The first installation is set to go live in mid-2020. In addition, the Swiss ABB Formula E Ambassador Simona De Silvestro is the current test and development driver for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

The expanding global reach of ABB Formula E showcases the innovative technology that is key to the success of this sustainable form of motorsport. For its sixth season, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship presents a first-class field of 24 drivers piloting second-generation race cars, traveling to new locations in Seoul, South Korea, and Jakarta, Indonesia, representing ten global automakers. ABB has become a global leader in connected DC fast charging systems for electric vehicles. ABB has currently sold more than 13,000 DC fast chargers across more than 80 countries worldwide.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG based in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany, is the world's leading manufacturer of exclusive sportscars. In 2018, the company delivered more than 256,000 new vehicles to its customers around the world, generating sales of EUR 25.8 billion. The company's operating income sat at EUR 4.3 billion, making Porsche one of the world's most profitable automotive manufacturers. Porsche founded the sportscar segment more than 50 years ago with the release of the iconic 911 sportscar. With the launch of the Taycan, the first fully-electric Porsche, the company started into a new era of mobility and joined with the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team the ABB FIA Formula E Championship with its own factory team. In total, Porsche AG employs a staff of more than 34,000 across the globe through 70 subsidiaries.