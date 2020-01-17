Hemfosa Fastigheter AB has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the ordinary shares and the preference shares of Hemfosa Fastigheter AB. Short name: HEMF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007126115 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 100152 ---------------------------- Short name: HEMF PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007126123 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 104593 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be January 31, 2020. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB