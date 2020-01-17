Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - Bay Talent Group Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) ("BTG" or "the Company"), a company focused on the consolidation of staffing firms and development of innovative recruitment technologies, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the AlphaNorth Capital Investment Conference at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in the Bahamas from January 17-19, 2020.

The conference introduces growth-stage companies across different sectors, including technology, to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings. Allan Hartley, BTG's Chief Executive Officer and near 40 year veteran of the industry, will be discussing BTG's unique approach to building a network of brands through acquisition and first-of-its-kind partnership programs, outlining the Company's particular emphasis on A.I. and predictive analytics technologies.

"The AlphaNorth Capital Investment Conference is a great opportunity for investors to learn more about our strategy for 2020," says Allan Hartley. "With low unemployment rates across North America, staffing continues to be an in-demand service, but at the same time there's a need to disrupt the industry and make it more efficient through new technologies."

About Bay Talent Group Inc.

BTG's strategy is to complete accretive acquisitions of staffing, information technology, and consulting firms that meet BTG's valuation, expertise, geographic, and operational criteria. BTG proposes to create value by providing diversified vertical and cross-selling opportunities to target firms, realizing savings from consolidating operations and leveraging a centralized back-office structure.

BTG's two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Provision IT Resources Ltd. and PTC Accounting and Finance Inc., are boutique consulting firms that offer a range of professional staffing services for accounting, finance, information technology, office administration and human resources. Their clients include large organizations in the financial, government, insurance, and pension fund sectors, as well as, small and medium sized businesses across a broad range of industries.

For further information, please contact:

Bay Talent Group Inc.

Simon Dealy, President

Phone: (647) 513-1657

Email: sdealy@baytalentgroup.com

