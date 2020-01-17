Technavio has been monitoring the satellite-based earth observation market in Europe since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 981.13 million during 2019-2023. Request Free Sample Pages

The growing use of satellites for environmental monitoring and growing demand for small satellites is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Satellites are gaining popularity in earth-bound observation stations as they can accurately monitor climatic conditions, trace the geographical features of Earth, track environmental changes, and weather conditions over a huge surface area. They are used to obtain weather forecasts by end-users through real-time updates on cloud and wind activities and atmospheric occurrences. Satellite-based earth observation is also being used for observing and monitoring coral bleaching, changes in polar ice, wildfires, deforestation, and GHG emissions. It also provides emergency management services. Thus, the growing use of satellites for environmental monitoring is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe Companies:

Airbus

Airbus is headquartered in France and operates the business under various segments such as Commercial Aircraft, Helicopters, and Defence and Space. The company offers Earth observing satellites, Pléiades Satellite Imagery, I4D Data Management System, and FARMSTAR.

iSi

iSi is headquartered in Israel and offers products through the following business units: Satellite mission ground, High resolution satellite imagery and mapping, DEM and Orthophoto mapping GIS, Intelligence reports, and Others. The company offers VHR Satellite Imagery, Integrated ISR Solutions, Geo-intelligent services (GeoInt), and Geospatial data analysis.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The company offers Surveillance Missions, Aviation Information Systems, Analysis Reports, DigitalGlobe Basemap, and Maps API.

Thales Group

Thales Group is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Aerospace, Transport, Defence and security, and Other. The company offers High resolution optical and radar systems.

UrtheCast

UrtheCast is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the following business segments: Engineering and value-added services and Earth observation imagery. The company offers Medium-resolution, multispectral imagery, OptiSAR, and UrtheDaily.

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe: Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Data

VAS

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe: Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Russian Federation

UK

Rest of Europe

