Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - Extreme Biodiesel, Inc. (OTC Pink: XTRM) announces a change in management and has accepted the resignation of Joseph Spadafore who is to be relieved of all duties effective immediately with no further involvement with the company in any capacity. We are also pleased to announce that Vinnie Angelos is now the CEO, President and a member of the Board of Directors of the company. Vinnie states he is excited to get to work on behalf of Extreme Biodiesel shareholders in building a real company to be proud of. Other company announcement: We are pleased to announce that Vic Devlaeminck has accepted the positions of CFO and Secretary and member of the Board of Directors of the company.

The company will be addressing it's website to better reflect its new direction in an upcoming news announcement. Please disregard any and all past social media post and or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently the only media outlet is the company's twitter account @XTRMBio. In order to better communicate with our shareholders please email us at info@extremebiodiesel.com . We hope to have more updates for our shareholders as this change of leadership moves forward.

