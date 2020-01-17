Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has announced plans for a comprehensive exploration program this year at its 100% owned historic Amelia gold mine property, which is located at Camp McKinney in southern British Columbia.

In 2019, Ximen assembled a land position covering 1,718 hectares surrounding and including the historic Amelia gold mine. According to BC Minfile reports, historic production from the Cariboo-Amelia was 81,602 ounces of gold, 32,439 ounces of silver, 113,302 pounds of lead and 198,140 pounds of zinc, with the average recovered gold grade reportedly 24.68 grams per tonne gold. Historic data indicates excellent potential in the historic mine.

For 2020, Ximen is planning geochemical and geophysical surveys followed by diamond drilling, with permitting to commence imminently. The goal is to locate extensions and parallel veins.

In addition to the Amelia Gold Mine, Ximen also owns the Gold Drop Project, the Brett Epithermal Gold Project, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine and the recently acquired Kenville Gold Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements, with the option partners making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Christopher Anderson and the rest of the Ximen team were recently interviewed by Fiona Forbes at the Kenville Mine. The video is available on InvestmentPitch.com (click here).

The company has closed its non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $141,000 from the placement of 468,500 units priced at $0.30 per unit.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com, contact Christopher Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900. For Investor Relations, contact Sophy Cesar, at 604-488-3900 or by email at ir@XimenMiningCorp.com.

