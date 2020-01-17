Technavio has been monitoring the global type 1 diabetes drugs market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 12 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global type 1 diabetes drugs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page research report with TOC on "Type 1 Diabetes Drugs Market Analysis Report by Product (Long-acting insulins, Rapid-acting insulins, Pre-mixed insulins, and Non-insulin drugs), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The growing prevalence of type 1 diabetes and advances in insulin delivery devices are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The incidence of type 1 diabetes is rising due to various factors such as genetic mutations, growing population, and environmental factors. Patients with Type 1 diabetes experience destruction of the beta-cells of the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas, which produces insulin. Certain viruses can trigger an auto-immune response, ultimately leading to type 1 diabetes. People who experience mutations in the genes encoding the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) such as the HLA-DQA1, HLA-DQB1, and HLA-DRB1 genes are also susceptible to type 1 diabetes. Thus, the growing prevalence of type 1 diabetes is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Type 1 Diabetes Drugs Market Companies:

Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma is headquartered in Japan and operates the business under the Pharmaceuticals segment. The company offers SYMLIN, which is an amylin analog indicated in patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Human pharmaceutical products and Animal health products. The company offers Humalog, which is a rapid-acting insulin analog indicated to improve glycemic control.

Merck

Merck is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceutical and Other segments. The company offers LUSDUNA, which is an insulin glargine biosimilar and is under the pre-registration phase.

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is headquartered in Denmark and offers products through the following business segments: Diabetes care and obesity and Biopharmaceuticals. The company offers Levemir, NovoLog/NovoRapid, NovoLog Mix 70/30, and Tresiba.

Sanofi

Sanofi is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers LANTUS, Toujeo, APIDRA, Admelog, and Ryzodeg 70/30.

Type 1 Diabetes Drugs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Long-acting insulins

Rapid-acting insulins

Pre-mixed insulins

Non-insulin drugs

Type 1 Diabetes Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

