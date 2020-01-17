mtn-i, the global Medium Term Note (MTN) news, data, analytics and communication platform, has named Citi Global Structured Rates Issuer Dealer of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Commenting on the award, Bhaavit Agrawal, Global Head of MTNs and Private Placements, Rates and Currencies, Citi, said: "Tremendous effort and commitment underpins this industry recognition. We look forward to continuing to lead and innovate across products and markets, with support from our colleagues and clients."

Elissa Steinberg, Head of Funding, Citi, added: "Ongoing demand from clients, innovations in structures and processes, and a continued partnership across Treasury and the private placements team allow Citi to not only be a best-in-class constituent of markets, but help diversify the Firm's funding levers in a meaningful way."

Citi further celebrates the recognition with a Deal of the Year award for the AUD30m 3.27% 15-year Green MTNs due June 2034. Citi's capabilities in green and ESG-relevant product is an industry differentiator, especially considering its ability to transact structured green transactions in various currencies.

