Cannabis Brightline Article Highlights Potential of PBI's UST Platform to Play Significant Role in Multiple Billion Dollar Markets - Including CBD, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Biopharmaceuticals, and Food/Beverage

South Easton, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide life sciences and other industries, today announced that the Company's new and innovative Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform was featured in Cannabis Brightline, one of North America's leading cannabis publications. The article was written and published by Focus Media Group (FMG) of Halifax, NS, Canada.

Jason Ellis, President of Vegas CBD Factory, is a recognized expert in the manufacture of cannabinoid-based products. Vegas CBD Factory is located in a 70,000 sq. ft. cGMP and FDA-compliant, state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas, NV. Mr. Ellis said: "This article highlights a critical issue facing the cannabis market today: the low bioavailability of CBD from CBD-infused products. Because oils (including CBD oil) are not well-absorbed by the water-based systems of humans and other animals, most CBD delivered by ingestion is unfortunately flushed from the body, with very little being absorbed to provide its expected beneficial effects."

Mr. Ellis continued: "The article by Cannabis Brightline is very timely, as my colleagues in the cannabis market are now beginning to realize that top quality CBD products will only be generated from using high quality, water-soluble nanoemulsions of CBD oil. I have observed first-hand how existing so-called nanoemulsions of CBD oil flatly fail to deliver effective water-solubility or absorption. Conversely, nanoemulsions created by processing CBD oil through PBI's UST platform provided astonishingly immediate and visually apparent water solubility, which years of science tells us will lead to greatly increased bioavailability. We are now considering the purchase of multiple PBI BaroShear K45 UST nanoemulsion systems in 2020."

The Cannabis Brightline article also discussed two other patented and broadly enabling technology platforms developed, owned, and marketed by PBI. In addition, it included a short summary of the important work being supported by PBI's novel pressure-based instruments in such areas as cancer, heart disease, stroke, infectious diseases, and Alzheimer's Disease. The article is available online and can be accessed by clicking on the following link: The Solution for Maximizing the Bioavailability of CBD and Beyond.

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, commented: "It has been very exciting to experience the rapidly growing increase in interest in our UST-based BaroShear K45 nanoemulsification system since the first of the year. In just the past week, we have received nearly a dozen unsolicited phone calls/emails from individuals in North America and Europe. Many callers were aware that our initial build of 12 BaroShear K45 instruments is expected to begin in early 2020, and they wanted to ensure they could secure a spot on the initial build purchase list."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "Because of strong and growing interest, we remain comfortable with our earlier guidance that BaroShear K45 revenue in 2020 will greatly exceed current revenue from our PCT and BaroFold platforms combined. We look forward with anticipation to the initial release of the BaroShear K45 nanoemulsification system, currently planned for September 2020."

About Cannabis Brightline

With thousands of subscribers, Cannabis Brightline is one of North America's leading publications in the cannabis industry. Cannabis has quickly grown into a major economic sector in North America. It is the mission of Cannabis Brightline to help facilitate that growth by giving readers a look into what makes industry leaders successful. We do so by connecting supporting businesses, new technologies, and amazing communities to reveal a thriving industry. Cannabis Brightline (www.cannabisbrightline.com) is written and published by Focus Media Group (Halifax, NS, Canada).

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

