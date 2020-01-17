The Italian developer has announced most of its 37-strong Italian workforce will be laid off without spelling out why.Building Energy Spa, whose major shareholder is transatlantic investment firm Aretex Capital Partners, has decided to lay off 28 employees in Italy. Dismissal proceedings have already started, according to Italian trade union FIOM. "We asked the CEO of Building Energy Spa to withdraw the dismissal procedure and search for alternatives to [closing] the business but our request has been sent back to the sender," the trade union said. "Now the negotiation is transferred to the Ministry ...

