Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") is pleased to announce that it will participate in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") taking place on January 19-20 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. The CSE is proud to be a returning Gold sponsor of the conference, which is a flagship annual event for the junior mining sector.

The mining industry has long exhibited some of the most dynamic entrepreneurial activity in Canada. As Canada's leading exchange for entrepreneurs, the CSE is proud to host more than 165 mining listings and is a strong supporter of the industry, which represents a significant component of Canada's capital markets for emerging companies.

This marks the 15th consecutive year in which the CSE has been involved in the VRIC conference. CSE representatives will be available to speak with attendees at booth #1116 and complementary issues of Public Entrepreneur, the Exchange's magazine, will be available at the booth. Registration for the conference is available at http://www.cambridgehouse.com/

In addition, the CSE is partnering with Edge Investments to host Between 2 Rocks at the New Investor Media Booth #1122. This interactive event will feature exclusive interviews with some of the mining sector's most prominent thought leaders, including Rick Rule, Frank Holmes, Gwen Preston, Mickey Fulp, Jamie Keech, and many more. Investors that cannot attend in person can follow Between2Rocks on social media and watch the interviews on CSETV at http://www.youtube.com/c/CSETV.

The CSE is also pleased to be sponsoring the fourth annual Groundup Networking Reception at The Vancouver Club on January 20 at 4:00 p.m. (PT). The CSE is a founding sponsor of Groundup, which is a leading networking event for the mining industry and draws attendees from both the VRIC and Mineral Exploration Roundup conferences.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly-growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE fosters positive working relationships with issuers, providing superior responsiveness to their specific needs. It offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector stable of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The exchange strongly supports entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

The CSE has more than 560 listings and offers trading services for Canadian-listed securities. Its issuers, which are active in diverse industries such as cannabis, technology and mining, have raised more than $3.7 billion in the last 12 months. The exchange was founded in 2004 and has corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.thecse.com and our blog at http://blog.thecse.com.

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com





Visit Between 2 Rocks at the New Investor Media Booth #1122

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5318/51605_520020d894bc08ae_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51605