The global bathroom and toilet assist devices market is poised to grow by USD 1.35 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005196/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global bathroom and toilet assist devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page research report with TOC on "Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Commodes, Shower chairs and stools, Bath systems, and Others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-bathroom-and-toilet-assist-devices-market-industry-analysis

The availability of favorable insurance coverage policies along with increased presence of online stores are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Assist devices such as grab-bars, bath lifts, handheld showerheads, and walk-in bathtubs are expensive. The increase in cost of these medical devices and facilities has encouraged patients to rely on medical insurance policies. For instance, durable medical equipment such as bathroom and toilet assist devices are covered by Medicare Part A and B in the US. Patients can either rent or buy the equipment. Private insurance providers such as Aetna, Inc., also offer insurance coverage for items such as raised toilet seats, toilet seat lifts, commodes, and shower benches. Thus, the availability of favorable insurance coverage policies, especially for the elderly people is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market Companies:

Arjo

Arjo is headquartered in Sweden and provides patient handling, pressure injury prevention, diagnostics products and services as well as medical beds. The company offers Freedom bath, which is an accessible bath system for disabled and elderly patients.

Compass Health Brands

Compass Health Brands is headquartered in the US and offers a range of home care products under the brand names such as Carex, TherMed, VIVERITY, ROSCOE MEDICAL, MERIDIAN MEDICAL, and AccuRelief. The company also offers Compact Round Shower Stool, which is used for narrow tubs and showers.

Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Europe, NA/HME, Institutional Products Group, and Asia/Pacific. The company offers Invacare mariner rehab shower chair with an 18" seat.

Medical Depot, Inc.

Medical Depot, Inc. is headquartered in the UK and offers a range of products such as mobility aids, powered scooters and wheelchairs, and more. The company also offers Premium Plastic Raised, Elongated Toilet Seat with Lock.

PRISM MEDICAL UK

PRISM MEDICAL UK is headquartered in the UK and offers a range of products such as bariatric products, stairlifts, stand aids, slings, and more. The company also offers Clos-o-mat palma vita automatic WC shower toilet, which is offered as an automated toilet.

Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Commodes

Shower chairs and stools

Bath systems

Others

Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

