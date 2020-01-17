Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2020
Kursexplosion zum Jahresstart
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
17.01.20
16:56 Uhr
5,304 Euro
-0,161
-2,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
PR Newswire
17.01.2020 | 16:37
142 Leser
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Commerzbank € 500mn Tap 2026

PR Newswire

London, January 17

Post-stabilisation notice

17thJanuary 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

€ 500mn 0.50% preferred senior Tap due 2026

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: [name]; telephone: [number]) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:DE000CZ45VC5
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:0.50% senior preferred Tap due 4 December 2026
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
ABN Amro
DekaBank
Banco Santander
UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

