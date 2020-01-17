COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Commerzbank € 500mn Tap 2026
London, January 17
Post-stabilisation notice
17thJanuary 2020
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank AG
€ 500mn 0.50% preferred senior Tap due 2026
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme
Commerzbank (contact: [name]; telephone: [number]) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ45VC5
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 500,000,000
|Description:
|0.50% senior preferred Tap due 4 December 2026
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
ABN Amro
DekaBank
Banco Santander
UniCredit
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
