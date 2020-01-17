COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Commerzbank € 500mn Tap 2026

Post-stabilisation notice

17thJanuary 2020

Commerzbank AG

€ 500mn 0.50% preferred senior Tap due 2026

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Commerzbank (contact: [name]; telephone: [number]) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ45VC5 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 0.50% senior preferred Tap due 4 December 2026 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

ABN Amro

DekaBank

Banco Santander

UniCredit

