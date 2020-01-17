Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2020 / 16:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/01/2020) of GBP61.98m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/01/2020) of GBP46.26m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/01/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 221.85p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 217.54p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 210.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.12%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.45p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 0.97% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 16/01/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 41373 EQS News ID: 956379 End of Announcement EQS News Service

