SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2020 / 16:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/01/2020) of GBP61.98m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/01/2020) of GBP46.26m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/01/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 221.85p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 217.54p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 16/01/2020 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 41374 EQS News ID: 956381 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 10:25 ET (15:25 GMT)