D. Mark Appleby: Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 in Relation to Tartisan Nickel Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / D. Mark Appleby (the "Acquiror") announces that on January 15, 2020, he acquired indirectly 2,185,340 common shares of Tartisan Nickel Corp. ("Tartisan") as a bequest from the Estate of his father (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, Acquiror owned directly and indirectly 8,958,410 common shares of Tartisan, representing approximately 8.92% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tartisan. Immediately after the Acquisition, the Acquiror owns directly or indirectly 11,143,750 common shares representing approximately 11.10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tartisan on a non-diluted basis. The Tartisan common shares were acquired for investment purposes and the right has been reserved to acquire additional securities of Tartisan. Depending upon an evaluation of the business, prospects and financial condition of Tartisan, the market for Tartisan's securities, general economic and tax conditions and other factors, the Offeror and/or joint actors may acquire more securities of Tartisan and/or may sell holdings Tartisan securities. Further details regarding the early warning report may be obtained from an Early Warning Report filed in respect of this transaction under Tartisan's profile on www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (tartisan.ceo@gmail.com)

The statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking" statements.

SOURCE: D. Mark Appleby

