COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz EUR dual 5 & 11yr
London, January 17
Post-Stabilisation Notice
17 January 2020
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Allianz Finance II B.V.
EUR500mil 0.00% due 14 January 2025
and
EUR750mil 0.50% due 14 January 2031
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EUR Debt Issuance Programme.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Allianz Finance II B.V.
|Guarantor (if any):
|Allianz SE
|ISIN:
|DE000A28RSQ8
DE000A28RSR6
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
€ 750,000,000
|Description:
|0.00% Notes due 14 January 2025
0.50% Notes due 14 January 2031
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
HSBC Bank plc
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.