17.01.2020 | 16:58
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz EUR dual 5 & 11yr

PR Newswire

London, January 17

Post-Stabilisation Notice

17 January 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz Finance II B.V.

EUR500mil 0.00% due 14 January 2025

and

EUR750mil 0.50% due 14 January 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EUR Debt Issuance Programme.

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Allianz Finance II B.V.
Guarantor (if any):Allianz SE
ISIN:DE000A28RSQ8
DE000A28RSR6
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500,000,000
€ 750,000,000
Description:0.00% Notes due 14 January 2025
0.50% Notes due 14 January 2031
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

