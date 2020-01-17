COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz EUR dual 5 & 11yr

Post-Stabilisation Notice

17 January 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz Finance II B.V.

EUR500mil 0.00% due 14 January 2025

and

EUR750mil 0.50% due 14 January 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EUR Debt Issuance Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz Finance II B.V. Guarantor (if any): Allianz SE ISIN: DE000A28RSQ8

DE000A28RSR6 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000

€ 750,000,000 Description: 0.00% Notes due 14 January 2025

0.50% Notes due 14 January 2031 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas

Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.