H120 results showed strong year-on-year growth in rental income and earnings. Dividend cover is increasing and full cover is in sight, with debt facilities in place to fund further portfolio growth as the company gears its existing equity. Through its investment adviser, the company continues to work closely with housing associations, other counterparties and the regulator to raise performance and delivery standards that will benefit all stakeholders over the longer term.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
