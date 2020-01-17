Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion zum Jahresstart
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864952 ISIN: US8636671013 Ticker-Symbol: SYK 
Tradegate
17.01.20
17:08 Uhr
193,26 Euro
+5,22
+2,78 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,90
193,26
17:13
192,86
193,26
17:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STRYKER
STRYKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRYKER CORPORATION193,26+2,78 %