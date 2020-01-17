The global ureteroscopy devices market is poised to grow by USD 230.39 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 119-page research report with TOC on "Ureteroscopy Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Flexible ureteroscopes and Semi-rigid ureteroscopes), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The growing prevalence of kidney stones and ureteral cancer along with the presence of integrated systems in hybrid operating rooms are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The high prevalence of ureteral cancer, kidney stones, chronic kidney disease, and end-stage renal failure is increasing the demand for ureteroscopes. Ureteroscopy devices are used to diagnose the presence of kidney stones that can lead to urinary track blockage. This device can also be used to remove urinary stones and kidney stones using various medical instruments. For instance, after performing the shock wave lithotripsy procedure, the fragmentized kidney stones are removed using ureteroscopes with baskets and forceps. In addition, the risk of bladder cancer is increasing due to the rising number of ureteral cancer cases. This is contributing to the increased demand for ureteroscopy devices, which are used to examine cancer in the ureter.

Major Five Ureteroscopy Devices Market Companies:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers LithoVue single-use digital flexible ureteroscope, which provides high-quality digital visualization.

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG is headquartered in Germany and offers FLEX-XC. This product includes a full HD camera platform, which supports urologists with visualization for diagnosis and surgery.

Olympus Corporation

Olympus Corporation is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Other. The company offers URF-V flexible video ureteroscope, which delivers high-quality, bright, color-consistent images through the company's operating room platforms.

PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is headquartered in Japan and offers FUR 9RBS portable fiber ureteroscope. This product is well-engineered, reliable, cost-effective, and very efficient for diagnostic, therapeutic, and emergency procedures.

Stryker

Stryker is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The company offers SRU-6X semi-rigid ureteroscope, which provides next-generation optics that are necessary to interpret pathology in hard-to-reach areas.

Ureteroscopy Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Flexible ureteroscopes

Semi-rigid ureteroscopes

Ureteroscopy Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

