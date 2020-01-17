China-Morocco Economic and Trade Cooperation Bears New Fruitful Results Through CIIE

A presentation conference of the third session of CIIE held in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Chinese delegation from China International Import Expo (CIIE) held a presentation conference in Rabat, the capital city of Morocco, in the afternoon of January 15 (local time) to attract more Moroccan companies to join the third session of CIIE. Wang Bingnan, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce and General Director of the CIIE Bureau, Li Li, China's Ambassador to Morocco, and Hicham Boudraa, head of Morocco's Investment and Export Development Agency, were present in the presentation conference.

During the presentation conference, Wang Bingnan said that holding of CIIE is a demonstration of China's strong commitment to economic globalization and trade liberalization to the world. He also shared the outcomes of the previous two sessions of CIIE. While lauding the tangible results of Moroccan companies at the CIIE, Wang Bingnan said the Chinese government is keen on developing economic and trade relations with Morocco, and that Moroccan businesses are welcomed to expand exports to China through the CIIE. He added, the Chinese government is willing to provide necessary support for this. He encouraged Morocco to continue to showcase the image of Morocco and its investment environment through CIIE, hoping that Moroccan companies can find more Chinese partners through the platform of CIIE to jointly develop the China's market and share the dividends brought by China's economic growth.

Hicham Boudraa welcomed the delegation and stated that Morocco attaches great importance to the development of economic and trade relations with China. Boudraa encouraged more Moroccan companies to seize the opportunity and explore the China's market with more featured Moroccan products through the platform of the CIIE.

The presentation conference received positive response from people of all circles in Morocco. With a better understanding of CIIE, more local companies have shown intention to attend the third session of CIIE.

