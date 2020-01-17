COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank EUR 7yr SNP
London, January 17
Post-Stabilisation Notice
17 January 2020
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank AG
EUR750mn 0.875% Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 22 January 2027
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EUR MTN Programme.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ45VM4
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 750,000,000
|Description:
|0.875% SNP Notes due 22 January 2027
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
ING Bank
Natixis
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.