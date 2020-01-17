COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank GBP 5yr SNP

Post-Stabilisation Notice

17 January 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

GBP400mn 1.75% Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 22 January 2025

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EUR MTN Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: XS2106542165 Aggregate nominal amount: GBP 400,000,000 Description: 1.75% SNP Notes due 22 January 2025 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank plc

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

NatWest Markets

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

