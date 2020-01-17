Fastbase Inc. Investor Update 2020

Fastbase Investor Newsletter January 17, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / Quarter 4, 2019 was the best quarter for Fastbase Inc. (OTC PINK:FBSE) since the company's inception in December 2014. During the last quarter, our focus was on adding new accounts and converting WebLeads accounts to Premium and we see significant YoY growth. Our customer interactions are up and we have a new version about to be launched providing even more historic visitor data, with a reach of five years, being updated almost in real-time. We have also arranged infrastructure upgrades to cope with the extra demand and we are boosting the company Executive Management team. Welcome to 2020!

WebLeads

We piloted a new method for marketing which gave us a 20% increase in click-per-opens and now we have +2,000 company domains signing up to Fastbase WebLeads every day. We instigated several email and popup campaigns to catch any users slipping away (and reduce churn) by pro-active online messages designed to keep our users engaged with the most current features of WebLeads. Visit WebLeads 3.0.

Customer Interaction up

We added a series of interactive communications for new users to guide them through the first few days of the user experience. Targeted popups provide useful tips, and new product tours are being further developed. As a result of this effort, we see that all metrics for inbound conversations are up by nearly 80% which is a massive growth in real terms. We are currently working on something to further increase engagement via chat and popups. We expect more great feedback from our community. The resulting feedback is highly promising. Our customers tell us how Fastbase helps them become "even more powerful in B2B marketing".

Premium Users have increased significantly and currently, we are trending at 22% growth. We believe the effort in catching users coming to the end of their free trial will continue to see more conversions to paying Premium users.

Newly Developed Tools

The last five years of development work have resulted in the delivery of the ultimate platform for B2B web analytics and lead generation, culminating in Fastbase WebLeads being officially named as the most popular Google Inc. extension of 2019.

The current focus is on new developments for WebLeads and we will be releasing a new version capable of analyzing website-traffic with a historic reach of five years. This will enable companies to generate empiric reports about their website visitors including what is driving their targeted interest in the company and products. Subscribers to WebLeads will be able to obtain inside knowledge about potential customers based on current visits or ones delving back five years!

The official release of the super improved 2020 version is January 25th.

In Q4 several new products for lead generation and B2B online marketing were developed to super enhance the Fastbase user experience which is now going through the final stages of testing before launch throughout January and February. A review of our pricing structure is being discussed by the management team with plans to introduce more "ad hoc' pay-as-you-go reporting options which we anticipate will result in further increased revenues.

Extension of the Fastbase Data Division

As the Fastbase database is now storing incredible volumes of data we are further extending our hardware set-up in close cooperation with our main tech partner, Hewlett- Packard. Fastbase strategy is to extend Big Data and intelligence activities and plan new Data Division offices in Düsseldorf, Germany for March 2020. The office will take care of sales and the development of "intelligent data-supply" for the European market.

Extending the Board of Directors.

Following the company's rapid growth; the uplisting to OTC QB, New York; and the planned dual listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange during the second half of 2020, Fastbase will extend the management team engaging a second CEO per regulations. Fastbase is already in dialogue with a strong candidate (a former ex-Googler from California) for the job as CEO in Fastbase Inc. We plan to conclude the contract by the end of January 2020 and for the engagement to begin in the middle of February.

Thank you

On behalf of the Company's Senior Management team, Board of Directors and employees, we would like to wish our long-term shareholders & Partners a prosperous and successful 2020. Thank you for your support throughout 2019 and we are looking forward to establishing Fastbase in the "Premier League" of Big Data this year and aim for record results. An extraordinary Investor Newsletter and a global Press Release will be published around January 24th to announcing some more exciting new developments.

Fastbase Inc. is a Delaware/Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses, and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase Webleads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. Webleads standard package is a free Google Analytics add-on that provides a company's visitor information for the past 90 days with all data available for download to CSV and Excel formats. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 12 months. Fastbase analyzes over 8-10 billion website visitors each month from over 1,000,000 companies and top brands around the world.

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." These statements also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage, and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

