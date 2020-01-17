Regulatory News:

As at 31 December 2019, under the liquidity contract entered into between Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

47,647 Tikehau Capital shares

585,449 euros in cash.

During the second semester 2019:

Number of transactions on buy side: 1,353

Traded volume on buy side: 178,929 shares for 3,739,026 euros

Number of transactions on sell side: 1,407

Traded volume on sell side: 182,026 shares for 3,816,181 euros

As a reminder:

the previous half-year update at 30 June 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 49,162 Tikehau Capital shares and 541,575 euros in cash;

during the first semester 2019: Number of transactions on buy side: 1,274 Traded volume on buy side: 136,284 shares for 2,845,349 euros Number of transactions on sell side: 1,089 Traded volume on sell side: 136,605 shares for 2,854,839 euros

As at 31 December 2018, date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2018, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 51,983 Tikehau Capital shares and 180,754 euros in cash.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €24.3bn of assets under management (as at 30 September 2019) and shareholders' equity of €3.1bn (as at 30 June 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 500 staff (as at 30 September 2019) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

