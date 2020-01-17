Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - InvestmentPitch Media would like to invite investors to join us at the Global Chinese Financial Forum in Vancouver on January 18, 2020 at the Executive Airport Plaza Hotel, located at 7311 Westminster Highway, Richmond, from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

For 20 years, NAI Interactive has been successfully introducing North American companies to the Chinese investment community.

For more details about the speakers and a list of the presenting companies, please watch this video (view here). If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GCFF" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_l6u0wqc0/GCFF-Vancouver-Conference-Richmond-BC-January-18-2020

The keynote speakers are Gilbert Chan, President of NAI Interactive, whose topic is "Can We Learn from Mistakes Made in the Last Mining Cycle?", Andrew O'Donnell, Managing Director of Supercharged Stocks, whose topic is "Roaring 20's: The Precious Metals, Copper and Mining Boom", and Randy Smallwood, President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals, discussing "Wheaton Precious Metals: The High Margin Precious Metals Company".

The current conference will focus on energy, energy metals, precious and base metals, with the following list describing some of the public companies making presentations:

Ascot Resources (TSX: AOT) is a Vancouver based junior exploration company focused on re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, once North America's largest gold mine, located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company's near-term strategic goal is to define a new high-grade resource for underground mining, while continuing to explore nearby targets on its Premier-Dilworth properties, situated just 25 kilometres north of the town of Stewart.

Geomega Resources (TSXV: GMA) has developed a proprietary, environmentally friendly "ISR Technology" that recycles rare earth elements with focus on the permanent magnet industry and produces four high demand, high price, rare earth elements (HHREE - specifically Nd, Pr, Tb, Dy). The Corporation is targeting 2020 for initial production from its demonstration plant to supply HHREE's to North America and other parts of the world.

Jade Leader (TSXV: JADE) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of early stage Jade projects across North America. As the few known small scale historical remaining deposits are being rapidly depleted to meet an ever rising demand, management sees a significant opportunity in identifying the much needed Jade projects and resource bases of the future.

Kintavar Exploration (TSXV: KTR) is engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the approximately 30,000 hectare, 100% owned Mitchi property located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier, Quebec, where many gold, copper, silver and/or manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date.

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) is a Canada-based, exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy. Its mineral properties include the 80% owned La Loutre and Lac Des Iles Graphite Properties and the 100% owned Quatre Milles Graphite Property.

For more information and to register for this free conference, please visit www.GCFF.ca, call 604-488-8878 or email info@nai500.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors. For more information please watch this video.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51611