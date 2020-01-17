Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the addition of new services to its merchandising analytics solutions portfolio. Through the addition of new services to its merchandising analytics portfolio, Quantzig aims to help businesses, especially retailers drive growth through by adopting value-driven solutions.

Quantzig's comprehensive suite of merchandising analytics solutions provide an edge by empowering retailers with:

Advanced machine learning algorithms and detailed insights that drive growth and profitability

Complex analytics models that leverage best practices and advanced methodologies to address business requirements

Customized, innovative retail merchandising strategies that help improve customer loyalty and experience

How Can Merchandising Analytics Strategies Help Retailers?

1: Unravel correlations and affinities among disparate product groups

Our portfolio of advanced retail merchandising solutions provides actionable product insights by leveraging product affinity analysis to identify correlations and product affinities.

2: Create new storefront layouts through advanced merchandising strategies

Quantzig's portfolio of comprehensive merchandising analytics solutions can help you differentiate your offerings with effective planograms that establish merchandising effectiveness.

3: Visualize in-store customer journey using heat maps

A robust merchandising analytics strategy can help you gain in-depth insights into customer preferences and in-store journeys using heat maps that help monitor and track customers.

Our merchandising analytics solutions portfolio includes:

Category Planning

Storefront Layout Analytics

Footfall Driver Analysis

Category Affinity Analysis

Cannibalization Analysis

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making.

