Pelangio Exploration Inc.: Pelangio Exploration Continues Option on Dome West Property Adjacent to the Dome Mine Property in the Timmins - Porcupine Gold Camp

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will continue the option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Dome West property located in Tisdale Township, Timmins Ontario. The Dome West property comprises 10 mining cells covering 56 hectares and is strategically located adjacent to both Goldcorp's Dome Mine property and the former Paymaster Mine property.

Pursuant to the terms of the option agreement, as outlined in the Company's news release dated January 22, 2019, Pelangio has issued 150,000 common shares, made a cash payment of $30,000 to Mr. Francois Desrosiers and 6398651 Canada Inc., and made a work commitment of $115,000.

Highlights of the Dome West property

Completed a 543m drill hole on Dome West Property to evaluate a prospective porphyritic intrusive unit (P1 target see Map 2) interpreted to strike across the Dome West Property from the former Paymaster Mine at the 1000-foot level: Intersected a mineralized interval that returned 3.21 g/t gold ("Au") over 1.25 meters including a higher grade intercept of 4.754 g/t Au over 0.75 meters Confirmed the presence of seven new quartz veins within known prospective stratigraphy extending from the Dome and Paymaster mines (see press release dated June 13, 2019 for further details)



Pursuant to the terms of the option agreement, Pelangio will be the project operator. Upon exercise of the option, Pelangio will grant Francois Desrosiers and 6398651 Canada Inc. a 3% Net Smelter Return (NSR) Royalty, subject to the right to purchase a 1% NSR royalty for $1,000,000.

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO of Pelangio stated, "We look forward to continue our exploration program on this exciting land package located adjacent to the Dome Mine in Timmins"

Plans for Dome West

Pelangio intends to continue with further exploration drilling in the P1 target area with a focus on vein systems associated with the altered leucoxene mafic flows proximal to known porphyry intrusives. It is anticipated that future drilling will be initiated from the north shore of Edwards Lake during the spring of 2020. Some consideration will also be given to running further metallic screen analysis.

Qualified Person

Mr. Kevin Filo, P.Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo has verified and approved the data disclosed in this release.

Update Regarding Previously Closed Private Placement

Further to the press release of the Company dated December 20, 2019, the participation of Ingrid Hibbard (the President, Chief Executive Officer, and a director of the Company) in the non-brokered private placement closed on December 20, 2019 (the "Private Placement") constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company was exempt from the MI 61-101 valuation and minority approval requirements for related party transactions in connection with the Private Placement because the Company was not listed on a stock exchange specified in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and neither the fair market value of the common shares purchased by Ms. Hibbard, nor the proceeds to be received by the Company in respect of Ms. Hibbard's participation in the Private Placement, exceeded $2,500,000.

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores large land packages in world-class gold belts in Canada and Ghana, West Africa. In Canada, the company is focusing on the Dome West property located 800 metres from the Dome Mine in Timmins, the 25 km2 Birch Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District, the Grenfell Property located 10 km from the Macassa Mine in Kirkland Lake, the Dalton Property located 1.5 km from the Hollinger mine in Timmins. In Ghana, the Company is focusing on two 100%-owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo Property, the site of seven recent near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi Property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine. Ghana is an English-speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa.

Map 1: Location of the Dome West property in reference to the Dome Mine and other strategically located mine properties

Map 2. Location of V1 and P1 targets

