True REST Float Spa Opens First Florida Location

Palm Beach Gardens is the 35th Location for True REST Float Spa

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / The world leader in flotation therapy and the largest float spa brand, True REST Float Spa, announces the opening of the brand's 35th location in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The Palm Beach Gardens location is the first Florida location for the brand. True REST Float Spa Palm Beach Gardens is located at 5360 Donald Ross Road, Suite 105, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418, and has six float pod rooms, an oxygen bar and an oasis room for its members.

Flotation therapy utilizes a zero-gravity environment that provides deep relaxation by alleviating the body of tension and stress. Members float effortlessly in a float pod that is filled with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts and 180 gallons of water. The mixture creates a 30% salt solution with established effects on the body that reduce chronic pain, heal inflammation, accelerate immune function, address depression and anxiety, and help treat mental health issues such as PTSD and addiction. The high level of salt solution is known to improve hair, skin and nails while also acting as an exfoliant, drawing out toxins and lactic acid from workouts to fully relax the body.

In a few months, the Palm Beach Gardens location will have three of the exclusive True REST Round Pods. The True REST Round Pods are a true circle with an 8-foot radius, allowing ample room for guests of all shapes and sizes. The float area is 7.5 feet by 6 feet, 2 inches to accommodate professional athletes. The two doors allow for a 6-foot entry point that is designed to remain open overhead, and the pod is equipped with an infrared heater to keep the air temperature perfect. Alternatively, the doors can be closed to create a comfortable closed pod environment. True REST Float Spa still includes the perfect amount of salt to create effortless flotation, but now has bench seating at the opening of the pod that allows easier access in and out of the pod. The newly-released round pod also features surround sound to listen to any of the therapeutic tracks in the True REST musical library, learning modules or a personal playlist.

"2020 is an exciting year of growth and expansion for True REST Float Spa with our exclusive round pod and 12 confirmed new locations on the books already. We are anticipating record-breaking franchise agreements this year. As of today, we are now in 15 states and the Palm Beach Gardens spa is our 35th open location," said James Rowe, CEO of True REST Float Spa. "True REST Float Spa continues to be the market leader for float therapy spas, and our entry into Florida with the Palm Beach Gardens location is just the beginning."

True REST is a membership-based float spa that provides a luxury float spa experience. Every location offers services tailored to meet customers' individual needs in an environment that promotes full-body wellness. True REST Float Spa locations have up to six float pod suites outfitted with individual showers and changing areas for personal appointments, as well as an oxygen bar and an oasis room. True REST is dedicated to offering a holistic solution to health and wellness and providing its members with an experience unlike any other.

The True REST Float Spa franchising program is developed on an established business model. With several decades of franchising experience, True REST Float Spa has built upon its core values of integrity, honesty and responsibility. With every location reaffirming this plan, they are able to offer exclusive benefits and experiences with luxury.

A true innovator in the industry, True REST Float Spa has a simple business model built around ground-breaking technology that allows for a high recurring income from float services, without necessitating skilled labor or independent contractors.

True REST Float Spa Palm Beach will offer flexible programs, allowing members to float as often as they want. To learn more about the Florida location, visit https://www.truerest.com/locations/palm-beach-gardens/ or call 561-203-2034. The Palm Beach Gardens spa will be open every day from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Monday 4-10 p.m. One-hour float sessions start at $79 for nonmembers and $59 for members. Introductory float sessions are $59.

For more information about?True REST Float Spa, visit?www.TrueREST.com.?For more information on True REST Franchising, visit www.TrueRESTFranchising.com.

###

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. True REST Franchising LLC ranked 205 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 2020 list and in 2019, was ranked 7 in Entrepreneur's Top New Franchises. With over 79 awarded locations, including 35 open locations and another 15 opening soon across the country, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to?https://www.TrueREST.com.?Or visit, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter:?https://twitter.com/TrueREST? or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TrueREST.?For franchising opportunities, go to https://www.TrueRESTfranchising.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jo Trizila?

TrizCom PR on behalf of True REST Float Spa and True REST Franchising

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: True REST Float Spa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573417/True-REST-Float-Spa-Opens-First-Florida-Location