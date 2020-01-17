Virginia Realtor Joy Deevy Taking High Performance to the Next Level

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / Realtor Joy Deevy, of the Deevy Group at Compass, receives recertification as a Certified High Performance Coach.

The High Performance Institute recently recertified veteran Realtor Deevy, of The Deevy Group, as a Certified High Performance Coach. "The high performance designation is amazing. I am able to help others create a life-changing mindset, create new focus, and build better habits," said Deevy. "The High Performance Institute offers certification to those ready to serve as a coach for high performance."

High performance translates as reaching and sustaining long-term success, while maintaining well-being and positive relationships. The High Performance Indicator is a professional performance scale used to measure the factors that matter most in predicting individual high performance. The scale was developed by Brendon Burchard, High Performance Institute researchers and graduates from the Master of Applied Positive Psychology (MAPP) program at the University of Pennsylvania. The research helped create proven strategies that help people improve their lives for the long haul.

"Brendon Burchard is my mentoring coach and I have been part of the institute since 2014," noted Deevy. "I recertified because it's imperative to continue to grow as I coach clients with their most important asset every day. With this training, I'm able to help anyone from any walk of life reach their goals and help them find their place in the world."

Concluded client Alejandra S., "Joy guided us to buy a new townhouse in Alexandria and at the same time to sell an apartment in DC. All this took place in a record period of time of about six months, four and two months respectively. The planned strategy to search, buy and sell worked seamlessly for both properties. The resulting buying and selling prices were also right on target as expected. Joy demonstrated great market knowledge of metro DC real estate markets, as well as negotiation skills to respond to our expectations and to manage her real estate counterparts."

In addition to real estate, Joy Deevy is a passionate supporter of people in need. She hosted a donation drive for Soles4Souls, a nonprofit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing, and helped secure housing for homeless veterans through Operation Renewed Hope Foundation.

About Joy Deevy, the Deevy Group, Compass

Joy Deevy is one of the finest real estate consultants in the Washington metro area, and has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. The Deevy Group is comprised of a team of professionals that help Joy serve her clients and guide them successfully to their real estate goals. Joy is a Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE), Certified High Performance Coach, Accredited Staging Professional and Energy Smart Real Estate Specialist. For more information, please call (703) 930-5198, or visit https://www.thedeevygroup.com/. To read more about Joy Deevy in the news, visit https://thenala.com/media-room/media-room-detail/joy-deevy-the-deevy-group-compass

