The opening marks the first two Hyatt-branded hotels in the city, and the debut of the Hyatt House brand in the United Kingdom

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of the 212-room Hyatt Regency Manchester and 116-room Hyatt House Manchester in the city's landmark building "The Lume." The openings represent a significant milestone for Hyatt's brand growth in the U.K. and the debut of Hyatt's extended stay segment, the Hyatt House brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005422/en/

Hyatt Regency Manchester and Hyatt House Manchester Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt Regency Manchester offers empathetic service that anticipates the needs of guests and event planners to ensure they have a seamless and personalized experience. The hotel will stay true to the brand promise of making travel free from stress by providing guests everything they need under one roof. Hyatt House Manchester is designed to make guests feel at home, offering residents spacious, apartment-style living paired with amenities that help them maintain work and personal routines while on the road.

Situated in the Innovation District on the Oxford Road Corridor, both hotels are close to Manchester's major transportation hubs and provide easy access to major attractions such as the Manchester Museum, the Whitworth Art Gallery and the world-famous football stadiums of Manchester United F.C. and Manchester City F.C.

"We look forward to welcoming guests to the first Hyatt hotels in Manchester one of the UK's most multicultural cities and a hub for innovative start-ups," said Assumpta McDonald, general manager of Hyatt Regency and Hyatt House Manchester. "A city popular for leisure and business travelers, Manchester and its growing commercial center is an ideal destination for having two brands within one building. Located in close proximity to the University, the city center and a number of tourist attractions, we believe that both hotels will attract business and leisure travelers alike."

The properties offer a variety of shared facilities, including The Laureate Restaurant, The Graduate Bar, seven state-of-the-art meeting rooms and a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center. Additionally, guests staying at Hyatt House Manchester have access to the Omelet Bar and the 24/7 H Market.

Guestrooms

Hyatt Regency Manchester offers 212 contemporary guestrooms and suites, all featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with city views. Guests can opt for Regency Club rooms or suites and enjoy additional amenities including complimentary breakfast, evening cocktails, and canapés.

For travelers looking for an extended stay, Hyatt House Manchester offers 116 studios and one-bedroom suites, all featuring fully equipped kitchens, free wi-fi and stylish living and working spaces. Guests of the hotel can also enjoy 24-hour access to complimentary laundry facilities, inclusive breakfast, and the 24/7 H Market.

Dining and Drinking

Hyatt Regency Manchester and Hyatt House Manchester share two distinctive gastronomic offerings The Laureate Restaurant and The Graduate Bar.

The Laureate Restaurant boasts a menu that celebrates Manchester as one of the UK's most multicultural cities. Executive chef Nathaniel Farrell serves inspiring, seasonally curated dishes combining fresh, locally sourced ingredients. While the name pays tribute to the world-leading educational institutions on its doorstep, the décor makes The Laureate the perfect spot for guests and locals alike to gather, recharge and dine.

Aptly named to reflect the academic brilliance of the hotel's surroundings, The Graduate Bar is a vibrant, airy oasis inspiring guests and locals to relax and unwind. It offers cocktails, quality beers and gourmet bites.

Exclusively accessible for guests of Hyatt House Manchester, the H Market is open 24/7 and provides a range of groceries and on-the-go snacks. Guests can also enjoy access to the Omelet Bar, offering a chef-inspired omelet of the day or the option to create one to their own liking each morning.

Meetings and Events

Hyatt Regency Manchester offers an array of flexible meeting spaces, with seven state-of-the-art meeting rooms. The hotel pays tribute to some of Manchester's best-known academics, naming the meeting rooms after famous alumni and those working closely with the University. These include former chief executive of Manchester City Council Sir Howard Bernstein and renowned mathematician Alan Turing, best known for his work in breaking the German Enigma code during World War II.

Hyatt House Manchester offers two intimate event spaces: The Conservatory and The Living Room, both located on the 18th floor of the hotel.

The varied selection of meeting spaces offered by the two hotels provide guests of both properties the option to book from a range of options to ensure a seamless environment for every event. The meeting rooms are equipped with LCD projectors and screens for presentations, and the on-site business center is open 24 hours a day. Additionally, all meeting rooms and event spaces offer expert catering services.

Hyatt Regency Manchester and Hyatt House Manchester are the seventh and eighth Hyatt-branded hotels to open in the U.K., alongside Andaz London Liverpool Street, Hyatt Regency Birmingham, Hyatt Regency London The Churchill, Hyatt Place West London/Hayes, Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport and the recently opened The Great Scotland Yard Hotel.

For more information about Hyatt Regency hotels, please visit:

https://www.hyatt.com/brands/hyatt-regency

For more information about Hyatt House hotels, please visit:

https://www.hyatt.com/brands/hyatt-house

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 195 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests' needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattRegency.

About Hyatt House

Hyatt House hotels are designed to welcome guests, including World of Hyatt members, as extended stay residents seeking the conveniences of home. Modern, apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas provide guests a stylish and comfortable environment so they can better maintain their work and personal routines while traveling. At more than 90 locations, the Hyatt House brand delivers home-like amenities, neighborly service and upscale spaces, including free hot breakfast for guests with made to order omelets; H Bar with a Sip Snack menu; and indoor and outdoor communal spaces for productivity or relaxation. For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com. Join the conversation on Facebook or Instagram and tag photos with HyattHouse and WhySettle.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than?875?properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the?Park Hyatt,?Miraval,?Grand Hyatt,?Alila,?Andaz,?The Unbound Collection by Hyatt,?Destination,?Hyatt Regency,?Hyatt,?Hyatt Ziva,?Hyatt Zilara,?Thompson Hotels,?Hyatt Centric,?Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre, Hyatt House,?Hyatt Place,?tommie,?Hyatt Residence Club?and?Exhale?brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt?loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members.?For more information, please visit?www.hyatt.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005422/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Rubin

Hyatt

jennifer.rubin@hyatt.com

312-780-5808

Simone Loretan

Hyatt Europe, Africa and Middle East and Southwest Asia

+41 44 279 1226

simone.loretan@hyatt.com