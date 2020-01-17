The global data center maintenance and support services market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 12% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005266/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global data center maintenance and support services market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Many cloud service providers partner with wholesale colocation providers as building data centers and server storage systems requires significant investments. Colocation services also help cloud service providers to easily offer customized space and efficient storage facilities for their clients. For instance, Equinix's colocation services enable cloud solution providers such as Amazon.com Inc., Oracle, Google, and Microsoft to locally interconnect with their customers across the world. Therefore, the increasing demand for wholesale colocation from global cloud service providers is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40753

As per Technavio, the increase in the implementation of IoT across industries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market: Increase in Implementation of IoT Across Industries

The growing need for faster and effective communication has increased the penetration of IoT devices among various industries. This is leading to the generation of huge volumes of data that has necessitated the need for advanced data centers. Many companies are making significant investments in the construction of data centers to cater to the growing demand from their customers. With the increase in the number of data centers, the demand for data center maintenance and support services will increase significantly during the forecast period.

"Advances to support AI, ML, and DL technologies and the growth of hyperscale cloud vendors will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global data center maintenance and support services marketbygeography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, and others).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growing demand for data centers and servers led by increasing investments by hyperscale cloud providers.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005266/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/