Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - Lan To Capital is hosting the Shaping the Future Forum during the most crucial week of the year for the global economy. A series of events and discussions will be happening with the world's most influential players at The Penthouse and the Seehof Hotel in Davos, from the 20th to the 24th of January 2020.

The organization has been building impactful technologies and gathering in meaningful events, the brightest executioners during the last three years. As a result, an organic shift towards a forum with actionable agenda is the subsequent path to inclusive and significant outcomes for the new frontiers of economic change in our world. Three out of five days are dedicated to panel discussions about SDGs, social impact, inclusion, emerging technologies, and space-tech. There are 20+ high-level speakers such as government officials, startups founders, globetrotters, fintech/capital markets executives, and influencers, including:

- Carlos Madjri Sanvee (Secretary-General of the World YMCA);

- Ron J. Garan Jr. (Fighter pilot and NASA Astronaut);

- Rosalía Arteaga Serrano (Former president of Ecuador, social activist);

- Yuri Van Geest (Exponential organizations and Singularity University);

- Scott Parazynski (American physician and former NASA Astronaut);

- Jill Ellis (Coach of the US Soccer team);

- Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar (CEO of IOV Labs).

The speakers will participate in panel discussions among the following topics: "Building the financial system of the future", "Youth and Gender Empowerment to form Conscious Leaders, "Decarbonizing cities, a global need, and a huge opportunity", "Transforming sport into the dream machine", "Educating leaders with values for a planet of enormous challenges", between others.

Networking receptions held in the Penthouse will comingle 25+ VC/crypto funds and family offices to understand the latest frontier technological applications. The forum is a home for several artists, explorers, and exceptional, multifaceted achievers who contribute their thoughts and encouraging the masterminds to think out-of-the-box on how to build a better future with technology and intuition.

Lan Tschirky, the founder of Shaping the Future Forum, premiers the First Edition of the Lan to Capital magazine at the Gala evening. A fascinating collection of writers have come together from varied backgrounds such as Commerce, Coaching, Creativity, Charities, Culture, Couture, Cuisine & lastly, people who make up Lan's Crowd. Lan has created a magazine to showcase eight essential areas of her life.

At the Gala evening, a first special prize awarded along with the recognition in a piece of art handmade by Ron Seivertson, a hot glass artist who lives on the edge with an intense devotion to his craft. The artist creates masterpieces from the point of view that everything is possible and doing the impossible.

Awareness for the Australian bushfires, while discussing a path toward pre-emptive environmental safeguard, the organizers are donating to the red-cross. Other organizations will be supporting the cause, and an auction of unique pieces of art will take place, featuring Ron's creations.

