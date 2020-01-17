The global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 304.67 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 134-page research report with TOC on "Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Product (Antibiotics, Analgesics, and Other therapeutics), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The rising funds for research on epidermolysis bullosa and growing focus on strengthening of pipeline are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The current range of therapeutics for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa available in the market have some side effects. This is prompting various governments and private organizations to release funds to advance the research on the development of promising therapeutics that can eliminate the side effects and offer improved safety and efficacy. For instance, EB Research Partnership is raising funds through partnerships with non-profit organizations, research communities, individual donors, and foundations in the US. Similarly, the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF) is also funding innovative research to develop a cure for epidermolysis bullosa. The increase in the development of novel therapeutics through such funding and financial support is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Market Companies:

Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under various segments such as Commercial and Research and development. The company offers AP101 (Oleogel-S10), which is a topical drug, to be applied on the skin.

Fresenius

Fresenius is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The company offers ASTRAMORPH PF and Paracetamol Kabi.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical devices. The company offers MOTRIN and TYLENOL.

Novartis

Novartis is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company offers Gentamicin sulfate and Gabapentin.

Pfizer

Pfizer is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Innovative health and Essential health. The company offers BACITRACIN, CORTISPORIN, and LYRICA.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Antibiotics

Analgesics

Other therapeutics

Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

