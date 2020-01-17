QRails Announces New Partnership With Samsung Pay

Program Manager-Processor's Sport Club Loyalty Solution Enhanced with Mobile Payment Offering

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2020 as part of its debit card loyalty program with Transact Payments Limited .



Currently available to Queens Park Rangers , Swindon Town and Peterborough United Football Clubs, Samsung users can now add their Club-branded debit Mastercard? in Samsung Pay to easily and securely make contactless payments at retailers accepting Mastercard globally. Made possible by QRails LINQ product offering, the program is a first-of-its-kind, real time payment, stadium access and sports club loyalty solution.

"We understand that consumers are historically reluctant about changing the way they bank," commented QRails CEO Gerard Griffin. "Our partnership with Transact Payments Limited, coupled with the availability of Samsung Pay, mitigates hesitations and concerns around using debit cards. In fact, we are seeing increased card adoption from Club supporters."

The new partnership with Samsung Pay supports Club Members and Season Ticket Holders who participate in the loyalty schemes for the Queens Park Rangers, Swindon Town and Peterborough United Football Clubs. Cardholders can utilize Samsung Pay to make secure mobile payments. For each Samsung transaction they receive two percent of the transaction total into their Club Cash accounts, while benefitting from additional incentives including venue access and periodic promotions. Samsung Pay uses NFC and MST technology, making it work with nearly all current payment terminals. Transactions are authorized with a PIN, fingerprint, or iris scan.

To learn more about QRails, please visit www.QRails.com .

About QRails

QRails enables fintechs, banks, insurance companies, and other financial services businesses in North America and Europe to deploy innovative payment solutions. Qrails' clients benefit from a purpose-built technology stack offering secure and flexible APIs as well as access to an expert program management team committed to delivering responsive customer service. Founded in 2016, QRails, Inc., together with its subsidiaries QRails, Ltd. (London, UK) and Rete-Pay, is privately held by a group of industry leaders and leading investors. Learn more at www.QRails.Com.

About Transact Payments Limited

Transact Payments Limited is an authorised Electronic Money Institution regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

Transact Payments, or TPL, has built a reputation as the experts in payment and card solutions. We provide innovative and flexible European BIN sponsorship and modular payment, debit and prepaid services. We are a licensed European e-money institution and Principal Members of both Mastercard and Visa, and our cards are issued pursuant to our licenses with Mastercard International Limited and Visa Europe Limited. Our licenses have been successfully passported into EU and EEA member states allowing TPL to issue programs across Europe. Learn more at www.transactpaymentsltd.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Shannon Furey

shannon@mdidit.com

732-721-0890 - ext. 105 (office)

732-995-1638 (mobile)