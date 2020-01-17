CPR Cell Phone Repair is Ranked a Top Franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500(R)

CPR Cell Phone Repair Was Ranked 48th for their Outstanding Performance in a Number of Areas Including Unit Growth

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500(R), the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever.

Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500 ranked CPR Cell Phone Repair as 48th for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"The 500 companies on this list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now," said Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or they may be a brand like Dunkin' that's ranked highly on our list for decades. But either way, making our list means they're forward-thinking, nimble, and closely in touch with their customers' needs-because in an ever-changing business environment, that's what a franchise must do to thrive."

The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores make the list.

Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. CPR Cell Phone Repair's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs & Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 x617

