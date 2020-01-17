The global hunting apparel market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Consumers are increasingly engaging in outdoor recreational activities owing to hectic work life and the growing need to de-stress. In addition, rising urbanization and growing health consciousness have significantly increased consumer participation in hunting activities. Hunting activities are popular in countries such as the US and Canada. It is considered as a vital tool for wildlife management and a part of the rich cultural heritage of these countries. The growing popularity of hunting activities is encouraging market vendors to expand their product portfolio and provide a variety of hunting apparel. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the global hunting apparel market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rise in the number of private-label brands will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Hunting Apparel Market: Rise in the Number of Private Label Brands

Private label brands are increasingly becoming popular in developed markets such as the US, Germany, Japan, and the UK. The proliferation of such brands is enabling customers to buy hunting apparel at relatively lower prices than those offered by major brands. Many private label brands have also enhanced the quality of their product offerings, which is attracting consumer interest. Therefore, the rise in the number of private-label brands will have a positive impact on the growth of the global hunting apparel market during the forecast period.

"Growing tourism industry and the adoption of omnichannel retailing will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Hunting Apparel Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global hunting apparel marketbydistribution channel (offline and online channel) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities and trophy hunting among hunters in the region.

