Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag CEO Update 2020

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, today announced an update from the CEO.

"As we reflect on our accomplishments in 2019 and look forward to 2020, we would like to report on our successes and inform our players and investors of our goals in the future," said Craid Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, Inc.

Accomplishments of 2019

The Expansion of Munzee

A year ago, we set goals to expand the Munzee game, both in terms of features and capabilities of the game and the player community. Since Munzee is our flagship product, we focus the bulk of resources on improving the player experience and growing the player base.

To start the year off, we launched a brand new version of the Munzee app in January 2019. Once the app began to be installed by our dedicated Munzee players, we expanded our marketing efforts. As a result, we were able to see an 83% increase in Munzee player sign ups in 2019 compared to 2018. And we were also able to achieve a 21% increase in the core user base of daily active users (players who open the app and play every day).

Throughout the year, we made several major updates to the new Munzee 4.0 app that included adding languages other than English, boosters (a brand new feature), the Vacation Condo, and the Treehouse. All of these new updates produced happy Munzee players, but perhaps the most impressive update of all was the addition of the Clan Wars portal to the Munzee app.

With the ability to manage Clan Battles completely within the Munzee app, more and more players have formed clans to join the monthly battles. In fact, in the month after the Clan Wars update was launched, we saw a 9% increase in Munzee players participating in Clan Wars. That number continues to grow each month. Since the app allows players to create clans of any size, many players who could not form a clan of 10 have put together smaller clans to compete at the level of competition in which they feel comfortable. The Clan Wars update has brought new players to Clan Wars and made it easier to manage for existing clan wars faithfuls.

New Version of WallaBee

Munzee wasn't the only game that got a facelift in 2019. In the fall, we also launched WallaBee 3.0, a brand new version with a new interface, new features and in app purchases. So far, the reaction from the WallaBee player base has been very encouraging.

New Version of Eventzee

It's been several years since our do-it-yourself scavenger hunt app, Eventzee, has been updated. So, at the end of the 2019, we worked with new and existing customers to develop a set of features to take Eventzee into the next decade in style. The design and development efforts have just begun. Expect to see the new and improved Eventzee early in 2020.

Our Goals for 2020 and Beyond

As we look ahead to 2020, we remain focused on increasing our revenue and profitability. Our investments in R&D and in marketing in 2019 have prepared us for the future.

As we move forward, we will focus on building tutorials and adding features to the Munzee app that will allow new players to get acclimated quickly and easily. Munzee is a rich and complex gaming environment, and new players sometimes do not understand all of the features and components of the game. Much of the growth of the Munzee game comes from dedicated Munzee players who reach out and educate new players.

The exchange between existing players and new Munzee players is most common at our Munzee Events. We spent some effort in 2019 automating the event sign up system so we could expand our Munzee Events business. We know that when Munzee players get together to play Munzee, socialize and have fun, the game and the community grow exponentially.

To expand Munzee Events business, we will be promoting events directly through email and social media, sending Freeze Tag employees to events and building gardens for event hosts to build a base of virtual munzees near events for players to capture.

In addition to expanding the Munzee game and community, we are also planning to invest in other product lines to diversify and strengthen the Freeze Tag business. For example, we will be growing the Eventzee business after the new version of the app is finished by expanding into business-to-business markets across the world.

As more of our 2020 strategies unfold, we will update our player and investor community.

Thank you for being part of our community. We wish you a prosperous 2020.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag, Inc.

