The global patient engagement solutions market is poised to grow by USD 18.36 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The benefits of patient engagement solutions and increasing adoption of mobile technology for patient engagement is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Patient engagement solutions are built with features such as post-diagnostic notes, trigger-based appointment reminders, prescription refill reminders, and periodic healthcare tips. These solutions not only help patients securely share health information but also improve adherence to treatment plans and provide higher satisfaction. They also facilitate medical billing, customer relationship management, practice management, marketing automation, and other operations. These features help healthcare personnel to invest more time on treating patients, instead of booking appointments. Thus, the benefits of patient engagement solutions are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Patient Engagement Solutions Market Companies:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Clinical and Financial Solutions and Population Health. The company offers FollowMyHealth, which is a mobile-first, enterprise patient engagement solution.

athenahealth Inc.

athenahealth Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Electronic Health Records, Medical Billing, Patient Engagement, Population Health, Care Coordination, Medical Order Transmission, and Epocrates. The company offers athenaCommunicator, which is a patient engagement solution.

Cerner Corp.

Cerner Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Domestic and Global. The company offers HealtheLife, HealtheLife: Engagement, and CareAware myStation.

CipherHealth Inc.

CipherHealth Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Solutions and Technology. The company offers Readmission Reduction Solution, Care Transition Solution, and Patient Safety Solution.

Epic Systems Corp.

Epic Systems Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Software and Services. The company offers MyChart, which is a patient portal for patient engagement including solutions like messaging doctors, attending e-visits, completing questionnaires, scheduling appointments, and more.

Patient Engagement Solutions Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Web and cloud-based solutions

On-premise solutions

Patient Engagement Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

