The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is poised to grow by USD 21.2 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The proven efficiency of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors and strong pipeline are among factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

PD-1 inhibitor such as KEYTRUDA exhibits superior efficacy over other approved therapies. This led to the approval of KEYTRUDA in September 2014, driving growth in the oncology therapeutics market. In clinical trials, PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors have shown higher overall survival rate (OSR), objective response rate (ORR), and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with cancer such as melanoma and NSCLC. PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are also used to inhibit cancer cells and reverse the damage caused by blocking the pathway that helps in cancer cell multiplication. As a result, most of the PD-1 inhibitor drugs are approved for cancer indications such as Hodgkin lymphoma, urogenital cancer, and NSCLC because they have high safety profile. Thus, the proven efficiency of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Companies:

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under the Biopharmaceuticals segment. The company offers IMFINZI, which is a PD-L1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of NSCLC and urothelial carcinoma.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is headquartered in the US and offers products through the BioPharmaceuticals business unit. The company offers OPDIVO, which is a PD-1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of advanced small cell lung cancer, NSCLC, metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, and various other types of cancers.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

F. Hoffmann-La Roche is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers TECENTRIQ, which is a PD-L1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of NSCLC.

Merck

Merck is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal health, Healthcare services, and Alliances. The company offers KEYTRUDA, which is a PD-1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma, urothelial cancer, melanoma, head and neck squamous cell cancer, NSCLC, and other types of cancers.

Pfizer

Pfizer is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Innovative health and Essential health. The company offers BAVENCIO, which is a PD-L1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma and metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Solid tumors

Blood-related tumors

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

