DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Disposal Diebold Nixdorf divests a German Subsidiary 17-Jan-2020 / 23:38 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated* *North Canton, Ohio, United States of America* *Public Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014* *January 17, 2020 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America* - Today, through a wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") has signed a binding agreement with DATAGROUP SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: D6H) on the sale of its majority stake (68%) in Diebold Nixdorf Portavis GmbH ("Portavis"). Portavis provides application management and information technology (IT) infrastructure outsourcing solutions to certain financial institutions in Germany. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is subject to antitrust clearance under German law. As part of the transaction, the selling subsidiary will repay certain cash pool loans it has received from Portavis. North Canton, January 17, 2020 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Notifying Person: Stephen A. Virostek Vice President, Investor Relations Telephone +1 (330) 490-6319 Facsimile +1 (330) 490-3794 stephen.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com *Forward-Looking Statements* This ad hoc notice contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated adjusted revenue growth, adjusted internal revenue growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect the Company's results include, among others: the ultimate impact of the appraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf AG and the merger squeeze-out of the remaining shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG; the ultimate outcome and results of integrating the operations of the Company and former Diebold Nixdorf AG; and other factors included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date of this ad hoc notice.

