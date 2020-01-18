Shenzhen Xiangyuan Technology Co.,Ltd: Volunteers Recruiting for Ultrasonic Vaping Technology experiencing.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2020 / Usonicig, an uprising new player in the vaping industry, is now recruiting volunteers to experience the UVT (Ultrasonic Vaping Technology). Anyone interested could apply through https://woobox.com/iodfvd'source=prrhythm. Once a volunteer finishes a basic survey a full set of UVT device will be delivered to the volunteers' address.

When putting a new technology into one's consideration, safety is mostly in the first place. Ultrasonic is a well-developed technology in the past centuries. For example, ultrasonic with frequency higher than 1MHz is widely applied in medical usage, it is used by radiologists and sonographers to take images of the human body for at least 50 years. And it is also used to visualize fetuses during routine and emergency prenatal care (such diagnostic applications used during pregnancy are referred to as obstetric sonography).

The UVT (Ultrasonic Vaping Technology) is applying a 2.4~3MHz ultrasonic vibration in vaping device. Lab test in France indicates that no Formaldehyde, Acetaldehyde, Acrolein, or Diacetyl were detected. Compared with the coil based vaping technology, formaldehyde can be present up to 2 µg / puff and Acrolein up to 1 µg / puff (at 14 W). It is also said to have a purer taste when delivering nicotine more efficiently to the human body. It seems not only cleaner but also a wise choice to use UVT.

