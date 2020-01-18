Web Presence: Don Dirren Explains Social Security Planning

Financial advisor Don Dirren, from Phoenix, Arizona, offers professional insight into Social Security planning.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2020 / Based in Phoenix, Arizona, and a licensed financial advisor for more than 30 years, Social Security planning specialist Don Dirren, who's with Bergen Financial Group, headquartered in the nearby Maricopa and Yavapai counties city of Peoria, offers an expert insight into the process.

"Social Security planning, for many people," explains Dirren, speaking from his office in Phoenix, Arizona, "is about maximizing Social Security benefits for their household."

In the U.S., Social Security refers to the federal Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance program, administered by the Social Security Administration. The program, says Dirren, encompasses several social insurance and social welfare programs. "Social Security can provide you with benefits when you retire or if you become disabled," he reveals, "and your spouse, and other eligible members of your family, with benefits when you die."

According to Don Dirren, preparing for future eventualities can be among the most challenging aspects of income planning that a person will face in their lifetime. "Maintaining a particular lifestyle, for example, into retirement is often of the very greatest importance to the majority of people," he suggests, "yet, adequately preparing for this is, or can be, a considerable challenge."

"This, then, is why properly understanding the Social Security planning process is so important," says Dirren, a graduate of Arizona State University and a seasoned financial advisor now with more than three decades of experience.

Based in the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona's capital, Phoenix native Don Dirren employs an education-first discovery process, he says, in Social Security planning, to pinpoint clients' retirement goals. For greater peace of mind still, it's also important to consider the possibility of becoming disabled, as well as what happens when you die, when addressing Social Security planning, according to the expert.

"We know, in life, to expect the unexpected, so why," he adds, wrapping up, "not plan for it today rather than waiting until tomorrow?"

Don Dirren has been a licensed financial advisor for more than three decades. As a top 'safe money' specialist with Bergen Financial Group, headquartered in the Maricopa and Yavapai counties city of Peoria, a major suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, Don Dirren focuses on retirement planning and educating individuals on helping to protect, preserve, and pass on their wealth. Dirren utilizes his own experiences as a longtime financial professional and uses illustrations of real-life scenarios in order to make the topic as easy to understand as possible for those he serves to help protect, preserve, and pass on their financial legacies.

