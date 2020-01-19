Kingsley Gate Partners Acquires Everest Search Partners

Global Executive Search Firm Expands International Footprint with Office in Tel Aviv

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsley Gate Partners, a leading global executive search firm, announced that it has acquired Everest Search Partners, an Israeli-based boutique executive search firm. Jeff Shapiro and Noam Eisenberg have joined the company as Senior Partners and are based in Tel Aviv. The acquisition of Everest Search Partners represents an important addition to Kingsley Gate Partners' international reach and expansion.

Everest Search Partners specializes in recruiting world-class CxO and VP executives across the technology and life sciences spectrum. The company concentrates on Israeli-founded companies and has successfully partnered with several Israeli 'unicorns' over the past decade in the market.

"The addition of Jeff and Noam to our team cements Kingsley Gate Partners' presence as the go-to, senior-level recruitment firm for any Israeli company interested in global expansion as well as a professional executive search process in Israel," stated Martin Mendelsohn, Senior Partner with the organization who has been working with Israeli clients in the region for the past decade. "Noam and Jeff are world-class professionals with extensive search experience and industry credibility. We are very pleased that they have elected to join our firm".

Jeff's career in executive search spans two decades. He specializes in recruiting Board Director, CxOs, and VPs of Sales, Marketing, Business Development and Engineering. Previously, he worked at global search firms, including CTPartners, Korn/Ferry and Egon Zehnder, where he was responsible for engagement delivery and client management.

Noam brings over 20 years of professional experience in executive search and has earned a reputation among his clients as trusted counsel and adviser, and project delivery expert. He partners with Principal investors and their portfolio companies on global mandates across the CxO spectrum, in addition to Board Director recruitment. Before founding Everest Search Partners in 2005, Noam led his own executive search practice where he worked with leading VCs and Boards to build global management teams for early and mid-stage growth companies.

Noam & Jeff stated, "Kingsley Gate Partners is at the forefront of the fast-changing executive recruitment landscape. The company has built some of the most impressive analytics technology we have seen in the industry and combine it with world-class search process methodology. We know that we can leverage this to enhance the service that we deliver to our clients and are thrilled to be part of this exciting team."

About Kingsley Gate Partners

Transforming the world of retained executive search, Kingsley Gate Partners leverages the scientific interviewing approach of its Synchronous Fit framework, deep industry insights of a world-class cadre of consultants and state-of-the-art technology to deliver enhanced accountability, accuracy, velocity and transparency ensuring a lasting strategic fit between our placements and clients. Headquartered in Dallas, the partnership employs search consultants worldwide with expertise in private equity, life sciences, financial services, technology, manufacturing and professional services. The firm works with best-of-breed organizations across the globe, having completed searches in 29 countries.