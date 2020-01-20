Calamus Enterprises LLC: A Clean Sweep, Calamus Enterprises Expands Again

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2020 / Not to be a downer but did you know that medical errors are currently the third leading cause of death in the United States? A recent Johns Hopkins study claims that more than 250,000 people die every year. Some other reports claim the numbers to be as high as 440,000. This is quite alarming, considering that when you fall ill or get injured and trust yourself into the care of a medical establishment, ending up dead from wrong diagnosis, adverse reaction to treatment or super-bugs is certainly unexpected and most depressing. An article in JAMA (The Journal of American Medical Association) points out that sepsis is surprisingly common in the United States. As many as 1.7 million cases occur in a year and 270,000 deaths were reported. Unfortunately, many of us have had to deal with complications ourselves or know of someone who has gone to a hospital for a minor surgery only to catch MRSA. One has to wonder - why are infections and additional complications so rampant?

Mike Calamus, the owner of Calamus-Enterprises.com (operating it its present configuration since 2012; however Mr. Calamus has over 15 years of experience in the industry) offers a possible explanation. His company specializes in commercial kitchen steam cleaning services among other things. Apparently many hospital kitchens are not actually part of the hospital but are ran by outsourced catering and cleaning companies and of course, quite often have to submit bids to offer the cheapest service to get the contract. Some hospital cleaning contractors even use the dish-washing machines to clean the rubber doormats every night and have no idea how to clean dishwashers by manufacturer standards. Another problem with cost-cutting is diluting the cleaning chemicals to the point of ineffectiveness. Mr. Calamus points out that many patients entering a hospital often have lower immunity, to begin with, thus more susceptible to any unsanitary conditions. Even if the operating rooms and instruments are sterilized properly, pesky bacteria can lurk in the hospital's kitchen and still spread to unsuspecting patients.

Convection oven deep steam cleaning in progress. Photo by steamcleaning.us

In the age of super-bugs, one of the best ways to ensure good health is the old-fashioned thorough and frequent hand-washing with soap and water. But what about all those tricky nooks and crannies in the kitchens like grills or exhaust vents? CE Kitchen Cleaning Services utilizes state of the art natural commercial steam deep cleaning machines that also protect the environment and the health of their clients and their own employees as no harsh or toxic chemicals are necessary. Mike Calamus explained that his method also eliminates allergen residues and removes 99.99% of lurking bacteria. It is impressive that this company is one of the very few specialists in the USA that also offers effective deep cleaning services for ceilings and walls. We all know how difficult it is to get grime and smells out of those surfaces. He must know what he is doing, as his client list is quite impressive - The White House Complex, World Bank, VA hospitals, Pfizer, Whole Foods, Georgetown University, Hilton, Washington Cathedral, Dulles International Airport, The Supreme Court, etc. The success of Maryland based Calamus Enterprises can be attributed to many factors. Not only do they provide an effective and thorough service to their clients, they have the safety and well-being of their employees in mind also. All methods used are safe for the environment, meaning that no harsh chemicals end up down the drain or toxic fumes in the air. This conscientious recipe for success keeps Calamus-Enterprises.com expanding through franchising from Maryland to California and Illinois to Florida. Something to consider, when you decide which of the local hospitals is your preferred safe haven for healing - how clean is their record? News story by Ave Maria Blithe.

