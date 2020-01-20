Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAQA ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34 Ticker-Symbol: CSA 
Tradegate
17.01.20
21:22 Uhr
188,00 Euro
+0,30
+0,16 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
187,70
189,20
19.01.
188,15
188,95
17.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACCENTURE
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCENTURE PLC188,00+0,16 %